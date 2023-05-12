Oscar Rubio, 48, of Dowling Circle, Greenwood, died in a Thursday night shooting in Ware Shoals, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.
Authorities arrested 42-year-old Justin Rawlins Moody, of Ware Shoals, in connection to the shooting. Moody, who has an extensive law enforcement employment record, including here in the Lakelands, is facing charges of murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
A release from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said at 8:07 p.m. Thursday a call was received from 114 Green Acres Drive Ext. in Ware Shoals after a man was found unresponsive. The release said the man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for a nearby home where they were able to recover property belonging to the victim and other items linking the resident to the scene.
Moody spent more than a decade as a law enforcement officer in the Upstate and Midlands.
According to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, Moody worked for, beginning most recently, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Ninety Six Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Clinton Police Department and the Greenwood County Detention Center.
He began at the detention center in August 2005. He was most recently active in Richland County and resigned from that agency in October 2018.