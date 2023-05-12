Crime Scene

Oscar Rubio, 48, of Dowling Circle, Greenwood, died in a Thursday night shooting in Ware Shoals, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Justin Rawlins Moody, of Ware Shoals, in connection to the shooting. Moody, who has an extensive law enforcement employment record, including here in the Lakelands, is facing charges of murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

