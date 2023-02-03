School bus rear

A Greenwood County School District 50 bus driver was relieved of his duties and arrested after being under the influence while on the job, authorities said Friday.

Bennie Lee Thomas, 78, of 101 Hickory Lane, Greenwood, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child and reckless driving. A booking photo was not immediately available.

