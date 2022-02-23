Police tape
According to a Facebook post made by the Greenwood Police Department, five male teenagers — one 13, one 14, two 15 and one 16 years of age — have been arrested.

On Feb. 12, officers responded to the area of the movie theater after reports of gunfire, according to the post. A 15-year-old victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

In the following days, officers responded to two more shootings near the apartments on Brooks Stuart Drive.

Officers determined an ongoing feud led to these shootings, according to the Facebook post.

All five teenagers were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Three guns were found.

The investigation “continues to develop,” the Facebook post says.

