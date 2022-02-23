Five teenagers arrested after shootings From staff reports Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DPP Law Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save According to a Facebook post made by the Greenwood Police Department, five male teenagers — one 13, one 14, two 15 and one 16 years of age — have been arrested.On Feb. 12, officers responded to the area of the movie theater after reports of gunfire, according to the post. A 15-year-old victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.In the following days, officers responded to two more shootings near the apartments on Brooks Stuart Drive.Officers determined an ongoing feud led to these shootings, according to the Facebook post.All five teenagers were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.Three guns were found.The investigation “continues to develop,” the Facebook post says. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Teenager Officer Facebook Post Internet Police Weaponry Shooting Investigation Gun Lakelands Connector I Am Lander 150: Library colleagues explore history for book, ‘Lander University’ Feb 16, 2022 Lander's Linus Jonsson sees every day as an opportunity to learn something new Feb 16, 2022 Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Celebrates 40th Anniversary Feb 15, 2022 PTC Vet Tech student proud to be ‘68-Tango’ Feb 15, 2022 Latest News +4 AP sources: Zach Johnson hired as US Ryder Cup captain +8 Stock correction deepens amid simmering Ukraine crisis ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’: Corbin Bleu & Cat Cora Break Down Their Big Win Salzburg hit by 15 COVID cases among players and staff Five teenagers arrested after shootings Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo Greenwood women face assault chargesWoodfields teacher on administrative leave after allegedly stealing pillsGreenwood man faces criminal sexual conduct chargeReport: Police seek shooters after 1 man hit outside McAlister'sLawsuit says Greenwood County jail staff negligent in inmate's deathA food experience: Railtown Cafe brings something new to downtown McCormickReport: Robbery case lands 2 adults, 2 juveniles in custodyRemains found in Greenwood County'Sowjourner Jim': Retiring pastor plans to spread seeds of his faith along Appalachian TrailGreenwood man killed in shootout with Alabama police escaped twice 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here CNN News 'Miraculous survival': CNN tours shelled home in Ukraine Avlon calls out GOP senator for denial on Fox See Jen Psaki's response when asked about Trump praising Putin New Christ statue in Brazil will be taller than Rio's