Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 12:41 pm
Five state Department of Corrections officers were indicted by a state grand jury on Thursday.
The five face charges to include conspiracy to smuggle drugs, cellphones and other illicit drugs into the McCormick Correctional Institution, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced.
