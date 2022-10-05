Deputies descended on Greenwood High School to respond to what seems to be a false report of a shooter.

Late Wednesday morning, numerous police cars with blue lights flashing sat in front of the school as officials cleared the school. No students were on campus. Greenwood County School District 50 is on intermission until Oct. 11.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

Tags