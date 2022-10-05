Deputies descended on Greenwood High School to respond to what seems to be a false report of a shooter.
Late Wednesday morning, numerous police cars with blue lights flashing sat in front of the school as officials cleared the school. No students were on campus. Greenwood County School District 50 is on intermission until Oct. 11.
About two dozen school employees, district officials, law enforcement officers and others waited at the front of the school as it was cleared.
"It appears to be a hoax," District 50 spokesman Johnathan Graves said.
After speaking with people at the school, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office spokesman Josh Hood said authorities "do not have reason to believe anything occurred here."
Graves said the State Law Enforcement Division contacted the district to share that someone had made a threat against Greenwood High as well as other Upstate schools.
A post on the district's Facebook page says the call was automated.
Similar scenes unfolded across the state, with schools from Greenville all the way to Charleston facing threats — all unfounded.
SLED says it and federal agencies are investigating the litany of threats that peppered South Carolina's schools.
"While at this time the threats are believed to be a hoax, SLED encourages each jurisdiction to take any and all threats seriously," spokesperson Renée Wunderlich told media.
Officials with districts in McCormick, Ninety Six, Ware Shoals and Abbeville say no threats were made against their schools. Public schools in all four of those counties are out for intersession, too.
A similar incident did happen in Laurens County. According to the Laurens police department, an “unsubstantiated threat” was called in to an administrative line about an active shooter at Laurens District High School. Officers, along with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, determined there was no active threat, the post said, and other schools in the city were checked, as well.
A statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation referred to the events as “swattings.” Swatting is an informal term for an act in which a false report is made in order to flood a person or place with law enforcement.
The agency said "numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made."
“Similar incidents have occurred recently across the country," the statement reads. "The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.
"We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately."
