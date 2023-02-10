Authorities have arrested the third Greenwood resident indicted on federal drug, weapon and money laundering charges.
The FBI arrested Oshamar Uniterious Wells this week and he pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of money laundering.
The six-count indictment alleges he and his mother, Wenona Korea Wells, possessed with intent to distribute more than 50 kilograms of marijuana during a span dating back to at least October 2015.
It's unclear if that date is related to an earlier case against Ontavious Derenta "Toot" Plumer. Prosecutors said Plumer shot Oshamar Wells on Oct. 11, 2015 during a drug deal gone wrong. Court records say Wells told authorities he was trying to sell Plumer and another man a pound of marijuana.
Plumer, now 33, was convicted of attempted murder in the case and is serving a life sentence. He's in federal custody on charges he arranged for people to buy nearly 60 guns from firearm dealers in South Carolina and drive them to a gun trafficker in Philadelphia, all while sitting in McCormick Correctional Institution.
The indictment alleges Oshamar Wells was caught with marijuana and two 9mm pistols on Jan. 8, 2020, and with a 9mm pistol on Feb. 4, 2020, dates corresponding to two arrests by the Greenwood Police Department. Charges from those arrests are also pending in state court.
Oshamar Wells, Wenona Wells and Secoria Talkia Jemison transferred $454,112 in drug trafficking proceeds across a number of transactions using a cash app and two bank accounts, according to the indictment.
Jemison, who faces a single money laundering count, and Wenona Wells, who is charged with money laundering and drug possession, were arrested in June and also pleaded not guilty in the case.