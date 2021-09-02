A former youth minister was sentenced to 15 years behind bars Thursday in Greenwood after pleading guilty to charges associated with performing sexual acts with children.
Daniel Lee Johnson, 27, of Greenwood pleaded guilty in front of Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy on Thursday to two indictments — second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Addy sentenced him to 15 years on the first charge and 10 years on the second, with the sentences to run concurrently and credit for the more than 300 days served in jail and the more than 700 days on house arrest.
Though he wasn’t in court during the plea hearing, Solicitor David Stumbo said he hopes Johnson will reflect on the severity of his crimes in the years he’ll spend behind bars.
“While it is unacceptable under any circumstances to prey sexually on the innocence of our youth, it is particularly despicable when such a crime is committed by a person in a position of spiritual authority,” he said.
Eighth Circuit Senior Assistant Solicitor Wade Dowtin said the charges stemmed from two situations. On July 1, 2018, then-24-year-old Johnson asked a 15-year-old boy to perform oral sex on him for $20. On Aug. 14, 2018, he touched a 13-year-old boy at a Greenwood restaurant, then made the child take pictures of his genitals, Dowtin said in court.
The second boy told his mother, who called police. When officers brought Johnson in for questioning, he confessed to both encounters, and later wrote an apology letter to the boy, Dowtin said. He also shared that in 2020 Johnson pleaded guilty to a 2017 charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Greenville, which involved contacting younger males through an app and providing vodka to a 14-year-old.
The mother of one of the boys in Johnson’s cases spoke in court before his sentencing. She said her son has had issues with anger, flashbacks to what happened and paranoia. He needs help, she said, but she didn’t know what to do.
“Since this has happened, my son has suffered greatly,” she said.
Investigator Michael Polson, formerly of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and now with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, said he worked on the case.
“In 13 years I’ve seen a lot of cases,” he said. “When you think about a case like this, it brings several words to mind. One word is deception.”
Johnson, who a formerly a youth minister at Batesburg’s St. John’s United Methodist Church and a substitute teacher, deceived children who trusted him, Polson said. Another word that came to his mind in court was “predator.”
“That’s an instinct, that’s a ‘want to,’ that’s a ‘have to,’” Polson said. “The innocence he took from them can never be replaced.”
Polson asked Addy to give Johnson the maximum possible sentence, although Dowtin didn’t ask for any particular length of sentence. Greenwood attorney Rauch Wise represented Johnson and said he didn’t think a maximum sentence was appropriate in this case.
Johnson spent more than 300 days in jail and more than 700 days on house arrest with an ankle monitor. In his time behind bars awaiting bond, Wise said Johnson was able to reflect and realize he needed help. Johnson went through counseling and intends to continue going, got a job and joined a church group and faith community where he shared some of his actions and sought support in changing his life, Wise said.
Dr. Geoffrey McKee, a criminal forensic psychiatrist, evaluated Johnson in 2019, reviewing reports, doing a clinical interview with him and administering various psychological tests. The intent was to score his risk of recidivism, or of re-offending. He showed a low likelihood of repeating what he had done.
Johnson has been in treatment for two years since McKee’s evaluation under the care of psychiatrist Thomas Martin. Martin shared in court that Johnson had his own issues related to abuse and grew up without close peers, stunting his development. As he got older, he gravitated toward associating with younger people.
Although Johnson’s behavior was “pedophilic in nature,” Martin said, he doesn’t meet the definition of a pedophile. He expressed remorse and empathy for those he harmed and has started to build a social and support network to bolster his personal changes.
Behind Johnson and Wise in court, several members of the Warrior Nations International Ministries Greenwood church stood in support of Johnson. He joined their church about a year and a half ago, said Warrior Nations founder Shawn Williams.
Williams said he asked his church’s board if they were OK with Johnson joining with these charges pending in court. They allowed him to join after he completed additional counseling in Aiken.
“I can’t attest to anything a year and a half ago, that’s why we’re here today,” Williams said. “Every man will have to give an account one day, good or evil. ... I am satisfied today, regardless of his parameters, that he’s ready for it.”
A woman who hired him at age 16 to work at Wendy’s said they’ve stayed friends ever since. She said she trusts him and knows he’s done things he shouldn’t have, but said he has repented.
Pastor R.C. Davenport of Real Life Ministries said he’s known Johnson for the past year. His heart grieves for the victims in this case, but he said Johnson is a changed man.
Another minister who visited Johnson in jail came out to show support for his new direction in life.
“I fully accept and take complete responsibility for my actions without any excuse, because there is no excuse for my actions,” Johnson said in court.
He apologized to his victims and said he knows his apology is an insufficient remedy for the pain he’s caused. He intends to continue therapy and said he wants to do what it takes to rebuild the trust he’s shattered.
Before handing down Johnson’s 15-year sentence, Addy explained part of how he came to his decision.
“In my faith, I was taught what I think we were all taught,” Addy said, “that we all fall short of the grace of God.”
Addy said Wise and Johnson’s supporters made a compelling argument that there’s little benefit to putting Johnson in prison, but said the first obligation of the law is to protect those who cannot protect themselves. That includes children, Addy said, and as a youth minister Johnson took advantage of the trust of children.
“I don’t judge people. My job as I understand it and as I believe it is to judge a crime,” Addy said. “This is not a reflection of the efforts you have made to right the ship, so to say. ... This sentence is a reflection of the law’s obligation.”