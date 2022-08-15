Edgefield police seek help finding stolen car From staff reports Aug 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle stolen from Herlong Ford on Aug. 17, 2018. Anyone with information is asked to call 803-637-5377. SUBMITTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a car stolen from Herlong Ford on Aug. 17, 2018.The car, a Supercharged 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, was originally located and owned in Greenwood and was possibly seen in Saluda late Sunday evening.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car are encouraged to call 803-637-5377. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands Connector Pinckney and Radcliffe named recipients of the Chad Withered Scholarship Aug 10, 2022 Wardlaw named recipient of the first Sue Settles Scholarship Aug 10, 2022 GRRH patient success story Aug 10, 2022 Get paid for not taking guns to school Aug 10, 2022 Latest News ‘The Horse Whisperer’ writer Nicholas Evans dead aged 72 after suffering heart attack Johnny Depp directing his first film in 25 years about artist who died broke Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ‘will not have their long standing live-in nanny at new downsized home’ +7 Núñez sent off as Liverpool draws 1-1 with Palace in EPL +5 Taulia Tagovailoa leads impressive Maryland passing attack Most Popular Articles ArticlesD50 to operate on normal schedule Monday, following jamboree brawlThree Greenwood men face gun, drug chargesGreenwood woman facing felony DUI charge in Saturday wreckGreenwood man who skipped last day of trial is back in custodyPolice: Two make up story about car theft after crashPolice: Surprise birthday party turns shocking when man pulls gunGreenwood man faces kidnapping, sexual conduct chargesGreenwood man dies in Sunday crashGreenwood man faces domestic violence, weapon chargesEdwards joins Smith in race for Greenwood mayor CNN News The incredible story of how triplets separated at birth reunited At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious' CNN visits Russian 'troll farm' from indictment Amazon HQ2: who really wins?