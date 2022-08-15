Stolen Vehicle

The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle stolen from Herlong Ford on Aug. 17, 2018. Anyone with information is asked to call 803-637-5377. 

The car, a Supercharged 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, was originally located and owned in Greenwood and was possibly seen in Saluda late Sunday evening.