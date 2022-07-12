An Edgefield man must pay more than $2 million in restitution as a result of a plot that included a phony investment scheme, sham repair expenses and bogus invoices with Saluda Motor Sales Inc.
On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. sentenced Kelly Wesley Sanders to pay $2,528,048 in restitution and serve five years on probation. Sanders pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Oct. 7.
In 2017, Kelly Wesley Sanders bought an ownership stake in Saluda Motor Sales Inc. and took over day-to-day operations as owner Benjamin Bradshaw stepped aside.
Sanders sent the Santander Bank invoices for more than 40 vehicles totaling about $1.9 million, according to documents. He was given funds by the bank under a long-term financing agreement that still listed Bradshaw as guarantor.
He also ran up more than $200,000 on a credit card associated with the business that Bradshaw was still responsible for and used it for “personal expenses and for sham repair bills.”
The bank began demanding payments and Sanders convinced a friend and the friend’s father-in-law to invest more than a half-million dollars into buying another car dealership, but instead used the money to pay the bank.
The investors filed a lawsuit, noting that in October 2018 Sanders transferred about $240,000 to Santander. Sanders told them an employee moved the money from the wrong account.
In a separate lawsuit, Santander requested an audit of Saluda Motor’s finances that same month, which “revealed certain transfer of funds from Saluda (Motors) to Defendants Sanders, Sanders Paint, Sanders Auto and Sanders Holdings.” In one filing associated with that case, attorneys noted the court found that there appeared to be in excess of $2 million in unaccounted inventory.
Last year, Sanders signed a plea agreement that he would plead guilty to one fraud count and make restitution payments of $1,631,187 to Santander Bank, $364,261 to Bradshaw and $532,600 to his two investors. To fulfill this, Coggins ordered Sanders to pay two lump sums of $500,000 each and make monthly payments of at least $1,250 until he has paid the more than $2.5 million in restitution.
In a statement to the Index-Journal, Sanders’ attorney Frank Eppes said, “The case was resolved. My client is making substantial efforts to pay back what was lost and that’s really about all I can say.”
In addition to restitution, the lawsuit from the investors resulted in a $481,903.06 judgment against Sanders. Separately, Full Circle Marketing was awarded more than $60,000 in judgments against Sanders and related businesses, and Savannah Construction Services received a $78,994.37 judgment against Sanders and another person.
Santander was awarded a nearly $5 million judgment against Saluda Motor.