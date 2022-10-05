Deputies descended on Greenwood High School to respond to what seems to be a false report of a shooter.
Late Wednesday morning, numerous police cars with blue lights flashing sat in front of the school as officials cleared the school. No students were on campus. Greenwood County School District 50 is on intermission until Oct. 11.
About two dozen school employees, district officials, law enforcement officers and others waited at the front of the school as it was cleared.
"It appears to be a hoax," District 50 spokesman Johnathan Graves said.
After speaking with people at the school, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office spokesman Josh Hood said authorities "do not have reason to believe anything occurred here."
Graves said the State Law Enforcement Division contacted the district to share that someone had made a threat against Greenwood High as well as other Upstate schools.
Similar scenes unfolded across the state, with schools from Greenville all the way to Charleston facing threats — all unfounded.
SLED says it and federal agencies are investigating the litany of threats that peppered South Carolina's schools.
"While at this time the threats are believed to be a hoax, SLED encourages each jurisdiction to take any and all threats seriously," spokesperson Renée Wunderlich told media.
Officials with districts in McCormick, Ninety Six, Ware Shoals and Abbeville say no threats were made against their schools.