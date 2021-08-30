A call about a stolen pair of shoes led Greenwood County deputies on an auto chase that spanned about 20 miles, according to a report.
Danny Eugene Haught, 45, of 316 Sweetwater Road, Fountain Inn was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, shoplifting and driving under suspension.
At about 8 p.m. Friday, Greenwood County deputies got a call from Hibbett Sports about a man shoplifting a pair of shoes. Deputies soon spotted a vehicle matching a description given of the shoplifter's vehicle, and when officers turned on their blue lights to pull the driver over, he sped away.
The chase started on Montague Avenue Extension and headed north along Highway 25. Other officers joined the chase, which reached about 90 mph before a Ware Shoals Police Department officer was able to deploy stop sticks on Highway 25 North and Nation Road, puncturing the car's front tires.
When the driver eventually stopped just south of Mt. Bethel Road, he was taken into custody without further issue, the report said. Deputies discovered his vehicle was reported stolen from Laurens County. A pair of stolen shoes was found in the vehicle along with items stolen from other stores.