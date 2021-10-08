"I am the president of this club" were the words a witness reported hearing before a shooting started last weekend at a Greenwood motorcycle club.
One man was shot twice on Oct. 2 in what Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said seemed to be a dispute among members of the Outcast Motorcycle Club during a meeting at a club on Highway 72/221.
Officers were called at about 5 a.m. Oct. 2 to the sound of gunshots at Club 153. Officers saw multiple motorcycles there, and a man standing outside explained that people were shooting up the road and then went running in front of the club, according to a report.
Someone on scene denied officers access to the building to check if anyone was injured and also denied officers permission to view surveillance cameras on the building. Deputies documented recovering multiple spent bullet casings that appeared to be fired from at least two firearms — a rifle and a handgun.
A deputy followed the trail of what appeared to be blood from one side of the building about 30 yards out to the back of the property, the report said. A witness from nearby explained they saw and heard a man yelling "I am the president of this club" before the shooting began. They described to deputies seeing two shooters wearing Outcast leather vests; one carried a rifle and ran back into the wood line.
Eventually, a man exited the building and told deputies he had been shot. Officers helped him to the ground because he couldn't stand on his own, and noted he appeared to have a gunshot wound to the thigh and another to his head. EMS staff took him to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Deputies seized one handgun that someone they spoke to was carrying, and spotted a rifle in the back seat of a vehicle nearby.
Kelly said investigators were still at work on this case as of Friday. Prior to the shooting, there had been bikers from out of the area and state gathered at the club for an event, he said.