Cuffs

Three people were arrested after authorities say an attempt to put someone on trespass notice led to a pursuit across town Monday afternoon.

According to a Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy went to the Food Lion on Montague Avenue Extension to place a woman who had previously stolen from the store on trespass notice because she went back to the store. The deputy saw her leave a nearby CVS and climb into a brown car. The deputy pulled in front of the car, but it went around the vehicle, the report said.

