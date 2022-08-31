Three people were arrested after authorities say an attempt to put someone on trespass notice led to a pursuit across town Monday afternoon.
According to a Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office report, a deputy went to the Food Lion on Montague Avenue Extension to place a woman who had previously stolen from the store on trespass notice because she went back to the store. The deputy saw her leave a nearby CVS and climb into a brown car. The deputy pulled in front of the car, but it went around the vehicle, the report said.
After deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, the car’s driver attempted to turn around the back side of CVS, but came out toward Northside Drive, according to the report. The car continued to lead officers to East Durst Avenue toward Milford Springs Road where officers had spikes set up. The driver attempted to avoid the spikes and sideswiped a Dodge pickup truck before coming to a stop in a driveway on East Durst Avenue.
When searching the car, officers reported finding steaks, ribs, crab legs, shrimp, beer and frog legs with no bags. The items had labels on them from Piggly Wiggly and KJ’s Market.
Surveillance footage from KJ’s Market showed two women putting steaks in a shopping cart and meeting on another aisle and loading a bag with the items, the report said. Footage also shows the two going out of opposite doors passing all points of sale. The total amount of food reported taken from KJ’s Market was $369.94.
The manager of the Piggly Wiggly told officers one of his cashiers suspected two females shoplifted from the store. The cashier was able to give descriptions that matched two women who were arrested. A total of $346.49 in food was reported stolen from the store.
The report listed 11 officers — nine deputies and two Greenwood police officers — as responding to Monday’s episode.
Deputies arrested 31-year-old Felicia Ieshia Griffin of 303 Baldwin Ave., 51-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Lukie of 1111 Central Ave. and 27-year-old Willie Earl Thompson of 145 Young St. All three were charged with criminal conspiracy and shoplifting value $2,000 or less. Thompson was also charged with failure to stop for a blue light, first offense. Deputies served outstanding warrants on both women, with Lukie facing counts of third-degree assault and battery and shoplifting enhancement while Griffin was charged with shoplifting enhancement.