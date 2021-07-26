A tipster led Greenwood police to arrest a man who appeared to be selling drugs out of a Greenwood Motel room, according to a report.
Thomas Jay Ruger, 26, of 1758 Pineland Shores Circle, Cross Hill was arrested Friday and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within proximity of a school or playground.
Once officers got a tip that a man was selling drugs out a Greenwood Motel room Friday evening, they went over to speak with the man, the report said. Officers saw a syringe beside his bed with a liquid in it, and the man said it was a blue pill, which the report said was pressed Oxycodone.
While arresting the man officers found eight blue pills on him, and in the motel room officers found more drug paraphernalia, more than 22 grams of what appeared to be marijuana, a bottle containing about four grams of methamphetamine.