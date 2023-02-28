breaking Coroner IDs man killed in Greenwood shooting From staff reports Feb 28, 2023 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DPP Law Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Greenwood man has died following a shooting on Taggart Avenue Tuesday night. Martell Antwine Hamilton, 39, of Palmetto Court died at 10:17 p.m. at Self Regional Medical Center, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox.Officers responded to Taggart Avenue at 9:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting, the Greenwood Police Department said on social media. Police found one person who was shot.An autopsy is scheduled for later this week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Crime Criminal Law Law Most read news Greenwood County wreck claims life of Bradley man District 50 announces administration changes Greenwood FD responds to weekend fires on Osborne Avenue Cross Hill man dies in Friday morning shooting Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition Upson to speak at Democratic Party meeting Lander University, York Technical College announce series of Articulation Agreements