Updated: July 10, 2023 @ 4:56 pm
The Greenwood County Coroner identified the man killed Sunday in what police are investigating as a homicide.
Albert Gaston III, 28, of Grier Street, died at 9:40 p.m. Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center of a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox.
