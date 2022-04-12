Greenwood police arrested a Columbia man after law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired Saturday at 1434 Main St. S.
Brandon Chanell Joyner, 25, of Columbia was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and discharging a firearm in the City.
When officers arrived, a female said Joyner was in an area near the O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
According to a Greenwood Police Department report, a person told officers a security guard was the person who fired the gun. When asked to explain, he said a group of females approached a person and began talking. An argument began and someone hit the person in the face. The females went to the parking lot where the argument continued.
A black and blue handgun was pulled out and one shot was fired into the air. While speaking with the complainant, an officer saw someone walking toward South Main Street. A Greenwood County deputy found a spent 9mm shell casing.
Two males asked to speak with the suspect before the officers spoke to him, which responding officers allowed with a deputy present. The males told the officer that Joyner told them where he put the gun. According to the report, officers unlocked a white Toyota Corolla and found a blue drawstring bag on the passenger floorboard that contained two 17-round magazines and a 50-round drum magazine partially in the bag. A single round was located on the floorboard with another 17-round magazine. The handgun, a black Glock 34 Gen 5 9MM with the handgrip painted blue, was under the passenger seat.