Abbeville County deputies released this image of nine packages they say together contained nearly 24 pounds of a substance that tested positive for cocaine, along with close to $1,000 in cash. The drugs and money came from a Jan. 23, 2022 traffic stop.
Last year, Abbeville County deputies reported seizing nearly $1 million in drugs. Now the man charged in that traffic stop is facing a federal count in the case.
In an appearance Friday in Greenville federal court, 56-year-old Danny Sanders pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
On Jan. 23, 2022, deputies stopped a Nissan Versa along Highway 72 near the Georgia state line. Authorities said the vehicle was speeding.
A K-9 alerted on the vehicle during the stop, the sheriff's office said last year in a news release, and a search of the vehicle netted nine packages weighing nearly 24 pounds in total. Those packages field-tested positive for cocaine, deputies said, with a total estimated value of close to $1 million.
Authorities also reported seizing $980 in cash.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacquelyn D. Austin set Sanders' bond at $25,000 unsecured, with GPS monitoring and restrictions on traveling out of South Carolina. A cocaine trafficking count is still pending in state court. Sanders remains in custody in Abbeville County jail.