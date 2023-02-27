Drug bust

Abbeville County deputies released this image of nine packages they say together contained nearly 24 pounds of a substance that tested positive for cocaine, along with close to $1,000 in cash. The drugs and money came from a Jan. 23, 2022 traffic stop.

Last year, Abbeville County deputies reported seizing nearly $1 million in drugs. Now the man charged in that traffic stop is facing a federal count in the case.

In an appearance Friday in Greenville federal court, 56-year-old Danny Sanders pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.