Part of Cokesbury Street near Laurel Avenue was blocked Friday evening after a suspect fleeing from law enforcement lost control of their car and struck a house, according to officials.
Officers recognized a vehicle reported stolen out of Spartanburg at a gas station along Cokesbury Street, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office Capt. Brad Ware said. When officers tried to stop the driver, he fled from law enforcement and lost control at the corner of Trakas Avenue, striking the house at the corner and damaging its air conditioning unit.
The case was being investigated by the state Highway Patrol alongside local police and deputies. More information about the driver was not immediately available.