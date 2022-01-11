A Bradley man is facing charges after a 911 caller reported multiple young men trying to force their way into his home, according to a report.
Joseph Lamar Holland, 21, of 501 Jackson Drive, Bradley was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary and failure to stop on lawful command.
On Nov. 7, Greenwood police were called out to investigate a burglary on Camden Streett. Officers arriving on scene saw the 911 caller standing in his yard, pointing to three men nearby.
When the officer called out to the three men they ran, although two of them stopped while the third escaped custody, the report said.
After detaining the two men, officers spoke with the 911 caller, who told them the three men had come to his home and were hitting his door loudly, demanding to see a woman inside. When the resident didn't open the door, the three outside continued hitting it until it broke and they were able to step inside.
The man told officers he forced the three intruders out, but they began striking him repeatedly, causing minor injuries. The woman in the home told officers she had been with the three men earlier at a gathering, and they had been accusing her of taking a cellphone she said she did not take.
Police noted one of their two detainees would be taken to the state Department of Juvenile Justice because of his age.