A Florence man and a Greenwood woman are feeling the heat and will now be facing multiple charges after members of Bold Springs Baptist Church reported two of their air conditioning units missing Aug.22.
Robert Tobin Driggers, 43, of 6517 E. National Cemetery Road, Florence, was charged with larceny, breach of trust – obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less, unlawful possession, transport, nonferrous metals weighing more than 25 pounds – first offense, and injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of $10,000 or more on Aug. 26.
Sheila Elizabeth Trotter, 48, 101 Weimer Circle, Greenwood, was charged with larceny, breach – obtain signature or property under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less, injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damager $5,000 or more, and transportation or possession of stolen nonferrous metals on Aug. 26.
Church members told investigators they noticed the units were gone and said that a few hours prior the units were still there. Tools and cigarette butts were found along with a pair of wire strippers, a flashlight and two pieces of electrical tape on the ground in the area. Muddy tire tracks that appeared to come from a smaller vehicle were found on the pavement near the units.
That same day, just hours later, officers responded to a phone call in reference to someone possibly locating one of the units. The witness, who is also a member of the church, told officers he was at the recycle center and saw two people put the remains of a unit in a dump. The witness called Scott’s Climate Control and confirmed the serial numbers on the unit at the recycle center matched the numbers he had on file for the church.
A witness was able to describe two people in an older model truck with what appeared to have red mud on the sidewalls.