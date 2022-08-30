Handcuffs

A Florence man and a Greenwood woman are feeling the heat and will now be facing multiple charges after members of Bold Springs Baptist Church reported two of their air conditioning units missing Aug.22.

Robert Tobin Driggers, 43, of 6517 E. National Cemetery Road, Florence, was charged with larceny, breach of trust – obtaining property under false tokens, value $2,000 or less, unlawful possession, transport, nonferrous metals weighing more than 25 pounds – first offense, and injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of $10,000 or more on Aug. 26.