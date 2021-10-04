A Fairfield County man is facing a domestic violence charge after a pregnant woman said he hit her face while a child sat beside her, according to a report.
Tyrekious Da'Tron Goodwin, 23, of 711 Indian Trail Road, Blair was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
At about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Greenwood police investigated a reported assault at a Parkway residence. While there, officers reported speaking to a woman who was injured and had blood around her mouth.
The woman told officers she was pregnant and had another child beside her when she got into an argument with a man and the man struck her, the report said. Officers spoke with the man, who said he slapped her in the mouth during the argument.
The woman sought medical treatment, and had someone drive her to the hospital to be checked on, the report said.