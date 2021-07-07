A Greenwood man appealed his conviction on felony DUI charges by arguing his blood test wasn't reliable because more than 100% of his blood volume was eventually replaced through transfusions.
On Nov. 15, 2014, Adam Rowell was in a head-on wreck where his pickup truck struck another truck, killing one man and seriously injuring another, according to a state appeals court opinion filed Wednesday. Rowell was indicted on charges of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury.
During the trial, the court asked the jury pool to tell the court if any of them or anyone they were close with had been arrested or charged. Someone who was selected for the jury did not disclose he had a pending charge, and Rowell said the court made a mistake in not holding a hearing about the juror's failure to disclose that information.
He also argued that blood samples medical staff took from him shouldn't have been admitted as evidence. The first of two blood samples he argued was inadmissible because there wasn't sufficient evidence of who handled the sample through the whole process.
Rowell also argued the two blood samples weren't an accurate representation of his blood alcohol content, because he had received blood transfusions, replacing his blood with that of others. The first sample was taken when he had about half his blood volume replaced, and the second sample was after about 150% of his blood volume had been replaced.
A defense expert testified the second sample wasn't an accurate indication of Rowell's blood during the wreck.
"He stated that 'any value that one would find or try to attach to [Sample B] has very little scientific meaning because of the volume that [went] into him,'" the opinion said.
The second sample showed signs of Benadryl in the blood, which Rowell had not been given, along with acetones that would indicate diabetes, which Rowell did not have.
The trial court denied motions for a new trial based on these issues, and he was eventually convicted and sentenced to 13 years in prison.
The appeals court disagreed with all Rowell's arguments, saying there was sufficient proof of a chain of evidence for his blood samples and any discrepancies in the record of when medical staff handled the sample could be explained by clocks not being synced up.
As for the blood, the appeals court said even if the second blood sample was so unreliable that it shouldn't have been admitted, doing so was a harmless decision from the trial court.
"The jury received clear evidence of Rowell's intoxication from Sample A, the evidence of open containers in his truck, the alcohol spilled on the floor of his truck and testimony that his breath smelled of alcohol at the accident scene," the opinion said.
Rowell failed to subpoena the juror who didn't disclose his pending charge, so the appeals court said there wasn't a strong enough record to overturn the trial court's decision to deny Rowell a new trial. The appeals court affirmed his conviction.