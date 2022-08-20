Ahead of Friday’s trial for the three Greenwood men indicted on murder charges in killing 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston on April 8, 2020, a juror was removed from the case.

Another juror wrote to Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy on Thursday saying a member of the jury said he’d already formed his own opinion and was going to find the three men guilty. The juror admitted to making the statement and was released. Addy questioned each juror individually with at least four of the jurors confirming they heard what the juror said before proceeding with the trial.

