Ahead of Friday’s trial for the three Greenwood men indicted on murder charges in killing 19-year-old Trivoriaye Mandell Alston on April 8, 2020, a juror was removed from the case.
Another juror wrote to Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy on Thursday saying a member of the jury said he’d already formed his own opinion and was going to find the three men guilty. The juror admitted to making the statement and was released. Addy questioned each juror individually with at least four of the jurors confirming they heard what the juror said before proceeding with the trial.
In Friday’s proceedings, prosecution called to the stand three witnesses: a general surgeon, coroner and forensic pathologist.
Dr. John Konsek, a surgeon at Self Regional Medical Center, treated then 19-year-old Xayvion Marquis Hill the night of the shooting. Konsek said he did not operate on Hill, but did treat him and found two wounds above the left hip and left buttock.
Prosecution asked Konsek if he could look at Hill and tell what bullet hole was an entry wound or exit wound. He said generally one wound is bigger than the other, but they can possibly be determined on a CAT scan. From his observations, Konsek determined the entrance was at the left hip and the exit was at the buttock.
Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox handled Alston’s body and described him as a “lean teenager.” Alston’s body, Cox said, was taken to the Self Regional morgue where it remained until the autopsy was performed.
Alston’s autopsy was performed by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Kyle Shaw. At the conclusion of the autopsy, Shaw determined Alston’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the left arm and chest. Shaw explained to the jury how the bullet traveled through Alston’s body. He said the entrance began on the outside of Alston’s left arm and then exited through the armpit area. The bullet passed through the right side of the chest and went through the front part of Alston’s spine, injuring the aorta. Shaw said the bullet went through the front part of the spine, but not the spinal cord itself. The injury to the aorta, he said, inhibited the ability to remain conscious. The majority of Alston’s bleeding came from the aorta and organ damage, possibly more internal bleeding than external although visible injury could be seen outside the body.
In Shaw’s observations, he also determined that he didn’t see any evidence of close range discharge of a firearm.
Self Regional emergency room physician Dr. Ricky Ladd treated Justin Parks who sustained gunshot wounds, along with his cousin Gabriel Goude. Ladd said Parks was brought to the ER with at least four gunshot wounds, one of which required surgery. He told the jury via Zoom that Parks would not be able to walk or ride around because of the severity of his injuries. He also considered Parks’ injuries to be life-threatening.
The defense has moved for a direct verdict citing that prosecution has not proven who or what killed Alston and that there isn’t any evidence that puts the men together on April 8, 2020. Prosecution on the other hand has a witness who testified earlier in the week that placed then 24-year-old Narkevious Manquese Reid at the apartments. The witness saw a shirtless individual with twists outside her apartment. Minutes later, Reid was seen shirtless at the hospital. Hill was placed at the scene where the gun was found in the tree line along with evidence of Reid and then 24-year-old Dashawn Chazz Hurley bringing Alston to the hospital. Addy had not decided on the motion.
