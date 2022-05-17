When a Greenwood man was a no-show on the first day of his trial Monday, officers went to his house and found only his ankle monitor, which he had cut off, authorities said Tuesday.
In his absence, 42-year-old Nathaniel A. Holloway was tried and a Greenwood County jury found him guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
“Nathaniel Holloway is a danger to this community and we will spare no available resource in the law enforcement community to bring him to justice quickly,” 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said in a released statement.
Circuit Judge Donald B. Hocker's sentence in the case will be unsealed after Holloway's capture. The charge carries a sentence of at least 25 years, with the possibility of imprisonment for life.
Authorities said a child reported last year that Holloway sexually assaulted her in 2017 while she was 9. She told investigators he had been drinking when the attack happened.
Senior Assistant Solicitor Elizabeth Taylor and Assistant Solicitor Caroline Avant prosecuted the case with trial support assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Windy Chappell and Victim Advocate Rhetta Smith. Holloway was represented by Dick Warder of the Greenville County Bar.
Anyone with information on Holloway's whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement.