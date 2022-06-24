A Greenwood man’s murder conviction in a 2017 case stands following a ruling this week by the state’s appeals court.
Zantravious Randell Hall had been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the death of 23-year-old Emyle McDuffie on Nov. 21, 2017. The appeals court on Wednesday let stand his convictions on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
In 2017, McDuffie and Michael Lukie were walking at Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood when a car pulled up beside them and someone shouted at McDuffie. Hall got out of the car and shot McDuffie nine times and Lukie once in the hip.
A few hours after the shootings, officers found a car matching the description given by Lukie. Hall led officers on a chase, ultimately crashing the car and fleeing.
“Law enforcement did a great job identifying the car he was in and they were fortunately able to find him very quickly,” said Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo.
In his appeal, Hall claimed the trial court failed to admit social media messages into evidence and enhanced his sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole pursuant to the recidivist statute, stemming back to an assault and battery with intent to kill charge Hall pleaded guilty to in 2011 when he was 15. The enhancement of sentencing violated his Eighth Amendment prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment, he claimed, because he was a juvenile when the offense was committed.
The appeals court found the trial court did fail to admit into evidence Snapchat messages between Cedric Elmore and his girlfriend, Raven Jackson, that were purported to place Hall at their apartment when the shooting occurred.
Elmore, 21, and Kemad White, 18, were also arrested and charged in the case in 2017. They were in the car with Hall, but Stumbo said Hall was the perpetrator of the shootings and that there was no forensic evidence of multiple shooters.
Additionally, the sentences were enhanced to life without the possibility of parole because Hall was tried and convicted as an adult for assault and battery with intent to kill, Stumbo said.
Stumbo was thankful the court upheld the sentence. Had it not been affirmed, the case would have been added to a growing list of cases that would have to be tried again, he said.
“It’s one less very violent individual off our streets, which is a good thing. He’s a guy who’s made it real clear how he liked to settle disputes and he was a textbook example of someone who needs to be behind bars all his life,” he said.
With the convictions affirmed, Stumbo said McDuffie’s family won’t have to go through another trial, which can take a toll on families.
“Anytime there is a case that gets reversed on appeal, that is tough on a victim’s family. For them to not have to go back through that is a very positive thing.”