An Abbeville man appealed his 25-year conviction in a sexual assault case, saying the court made a mistake in not redacting a statement where he said he "(expletive) up."
In an appeals court opinion filed June 30, 2021, Lawrence Orlando Postell appealed his September 2018 conviction on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping. In that case, he was given a 25-year sentence for the burglary, running concurrently with sentences on the other charges.
In his appeal, Postell argued the trial court should have redacted a witness' statement that he told them he had "(expletive) up," and that he was going to "get life." The appeals court said the trial judge made no mistake including these statements — they served to demonstrate his guilt, and there was minimal risk of unfair prejudice or confusion for the jury, the opinion said.
"Although the statements were unclear when viewed in isolation, when considering the statements within the context of the interview, they were probative of Postell's guilt," the opinion said. "Postell stating he had '(expletive) up' and worrying that he was going to be 'gone for the rest of (his) life' indicated he believed he had erred."
Postell also argued the trial judge should have charged the jury on spoliation — which is the destruction or loss of something, in this case, money Postell had on him when he was arrested. The appeals court opinion said he had no evidence officers lost or destroyed his money, and deputies testified to counting and returning the money to his mother, who Postell released the money to.
The appeals court affirmed Postell's conviction.