Police lights
Pixabay

An Anderson man is facing multiple charges after authorities say they attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen in Spartanburg on Tuesday.

Ethan Joseph Cantoni, 22, of Anderson, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking meth, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a violent offender, possession of a stolen tag and simple possession of marijuana.

Tags