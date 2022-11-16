An Anderson man is facing multiple charges after authorities say they attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen in Spartanburg on Tuesday.
Ethan Joseph Cantoni, 22, of Anderson, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to stop for a blue light, trafficking meth, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a violent offender, possession of a stolen tag and simple possession of marijuana.
According to an incident report, officers patrolling Bypass 25 NE near Durst Avenue saw the car leaving the Rodeway Inn. After running the tag, dispatch told officers the tag was suspended and that it was coming back as stolen. The car fled from officers, hitting a wooden fence and coming to a stop. The driver got out of the car and ran while a passenger was secured.
Officers reported finding two handguns, four bags of a crystal substance, a brown bag of plant material believed to be mushrooms and one bag of a leafy substance inside the car. A tan plate carrier with body armor, AR-15 magazines, a money counter, numerous empty bags commonly used with the division and sale of illegal narcotics, a box of unused syringes, a wallet containing $360 and one stolen tag were also found, the report said.
The passenger, a woman with outstanding warrants for her arrest, and a man seen running through the woods near the Rodeway Inn were also taken into custody.