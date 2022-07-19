An Abbeville woman is facing multiple charges after officers were called to Grace Street in reference to a Friday assault.
Sandra Denise Adams, 51, of 111 Adams Drive, Abbeville, was charged Saturday with first-degree burglary, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest.
According to police, a person ran toward an officer and said a woman was last seen at the Sunoco gas station on Lander Street. Officers were able to identify the woman from prior run-ins with the law.
A picture shown to officers showed a woman next to the gas station with an unopened can of beer and a bloody hand towel. At the residence, officers were told a woman was trying to force her way in the home and rob a man. He told officers the woman asked for money and when he started to go inside, she pushed him to the floor and entered the home. A fight began and the man sustained a cut on the right arm from hitting a stool. He said the woman got a large kitchen knife and threatened to stab him.
The woman took his wallet, which contained a $10 bill, and his cellphone before leaving the home. When the woman turned to leave, the man hit her with his cane.
While officers were processing the scene, they were told the same woman had burglarized the home July 14. An officer reported the woman resisted arrest and hit him in the chest. She continued to resist and kicked another officer in the leg.