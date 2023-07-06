Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 1:46 pm
Officers with the Abbeville City Police Department along with the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating a death that occurred Friday at 400 Spring St.
Officers responded to the home where they found an unresponsive 40-year-old man. A release from the police department said they suspected foul play.
