Abbeville police investigate shooting near apartment complex May 17, 2022 43 min ago Abbeville police are investigating after reports of shots being fired Friday near the Oakland Apartments.According to a press release from the department, officers responded to Adams Drive where they heard gunshots and people yelling from apartments.Officers learned there was a large fight and shots were fired during the fight. Investigators have not determined who fired the gun.A bullet damaged an apartment window. No injuries were reported.Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville Police Department at 864-366-5832.