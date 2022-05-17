Crime Scene

Abbeville police are investigating after reports of shots being fired Friday near the Oakland Apartments.

According to a press release from the department, officers responded to Adams Drive where they heard gunshots and people yelling from apartments.

Officers learned there was a large fight and shots were fired during the fight. Investigators have not determined who fired the gun.

A bullet damaged an apartment window. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville Police Department at 864-366-5832.