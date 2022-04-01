Lander police arrested two suspects in connection to a report of gunshots fired on campus.
Ajiah Tyreck Lyons, 23, of Abbeville, was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm in a dwelling, carrying a weapon on school property, and attempted murder.
John Kion Clark, 24, of Abbeville, was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm in a dwelling, carrying a weapon on school property and attempted murder.
Clark and Lyons are not Lander students.
According to the report, on March 27, Lander police received a call of a gold or silver Chevy Impala outside of McGhee Court about 4:30 a.m. The witness said they heard a noise outside and when they looked outside saw a subject pointing a gun out of the window and then firing.
The responding officer accessed cameras at the dorm and observed a vehicle matching the description that the witness gave. According to the report, the officer saw several men going back and forth between the car and a room.
One of the subjects was wearing a black hoodie, blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes and was seen walking toward the car parked in the driveway. The men, according to the report, was holding a gun and waving it around. He then got into the front passenger seat and pulled off with the other men.
Someone came out of the building yelling as the car left. The report continues to state that the car backed up to the driveway and the building. The driver got out of the vehicle and began arguing with the people in the room. The responding officer observed the subject in the passenger seat roll down his window and stick the gun out. As the driver got back in the car, the passenger fired the gun.
The responding officer went to McGhee Court to locate a shell casing and check for any damage. They found one shell casing in the front corner of the driveway of the building.
The officer was unable to find the bullet’s point of impact.