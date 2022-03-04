An Abbeville man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after shooting and paralyzing someone during a fight on Abbeville's square, according to a news release.
Reginald De'Aron Campbell, 24, was arrested following the shooting on Dec. 28, 2019. People were gathered that night at Wings 101 in Abbeville to watch the Clemson-Ohio state college football playoff when Campbell "exchanged words" with a man at the bar, an 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office news release said.
Shortly after midnight, people began leaving the bar and a fight started involving Campbell and others who spoke in the bar, the release said. A man came over to break up the fight, and the release said Campbell punched him, hitting his head into a brick wall.
The man fell to the ground, where Campbell reportedly shot him in the abdomen, damaging his spine and leaving him paralyzed.
Campbell was charged with attempted murder during his arrest, but about midday Thursday after a day of deliberation, an Abbeville County jury found him guilty of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Circuit Judge Walton J. McLeod IV sentenced Campbell to 14 years in prison on the assault charge and five years in prison on the weapons charge, with the sentences running concurrently.
Senior Assistant Solicitor Micah Black and Assistant Solicitor Caroline Avant handled the prosecution, while Campbell was represented by Greenwood attorney Aaron Taylor.