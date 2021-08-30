An Abbeville man is facing a child neglect charge after two children tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a report.
Jeffery Randolph McGee, 41, of 64 Klough St., Abbeville was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
On Aug. 11, a DSS employee contacted Greenwood police about a complaint that a man had been using methamphetamine around children, the report said. The DSS employee had three children — ages 2, 4 and 14 — tested for drugs, and two of them had tested positive for methamphetamine.
The man denied that he was the reason the children tested positive, the report said, but he also tested positive on Aug. 19.