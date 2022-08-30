Abbeville County law enforcement made a bevy of drug arrests in the past week, all from traffic stops, deputies announced Monday in a series of news releases.
Three Greenwood County men were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop along Highway 284 in Abbeville where deputies say they found nearly a pound of methamphetamine.
Officers arrested 23-year-old Robert Wade Black, 45-year-old Michael Lee Smith and 42-year-old Martin Ray Smith. All three were charged with criminal conspiracy. Black was also charged with trafficking meth more than 400 grams and Michael Smith was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Authorities said a traffic stop Friday because of an expired tag on Highway 178 South led to the arrest of 46-year-old Scott Jeremy of Vinson, who faces charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, expired vehicle tag and operating an uninsured vehicle.
In the car, deputies reported finding a baggie with a clear crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and a postal package that contained about 2.6 pounds of marijuana.
A traffic stop Saturday on Old Calhoun Falls Road led investigators to search a residence at 98 Briarwood Circle, Abbeville, where they reported finding 52 grams of meth and about $1,300. Mark Alan Jones, 55, of Briarwood Circle, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, third offense.
Deputies said another traffic stop Saturday, also on Old Calhoun Falls Road, led to a search of a vehicle and the seizure of a gun and 44 grams of meth. Nicholas Alexander Weiss, 28, of 325 McAlister Road, Anderson, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Authorities recovered 12 grams of meth after a defective equipment stop Aug. 23 on Highway 71. James Randell Temple, 53, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after deputies found about 12 grams of methamphetamine during the traffic stop.