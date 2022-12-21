Handcuffs

Three people are facing charges after officers responded to the area of Highway 10 and Salak Road in reference to a suspicious car on the railroad tracks Dec. 17.

Robert Tobin Driggers, 43, 913 Siloam Church Road; David Richard Smith, 66, 913 Siloam Church Road; and Sheila Elizabeth Trotter, 49, 913 Siloam Church Road were charged with malicious injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals, possession of stolen nonferrous metals, trespass upon railroad tracks and criminal conspiracy. Trotter and Driggers also each had four general session bench warrants.

