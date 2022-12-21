Three people are facing charges after officers responded to the area of Highway 10 and Salak Road in reference to a suspicious car on the railroad tracks Dec. 17.
Robert Tobin Driggers, 43, 913 Siloam Church Road; David Richard Smith, 66, 913 Siloam Church Road; and Sheila Elizabeth Trotter, 49, 913 Siloam Church Road were charged with malicious injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals, possession of stolen nonferrous metals, trespass upon railroad tracks and criminal conspiracy. Trotter and Driggers also each had four general session bench warrants.
The police report indicated a truck appeared to be on the tracks when a train was approaching and, because of what police described as suspicious activity, a traffic stop was initiated.
The truck’s occupants told police they were rock hunting. One man was sitting on a blanket covering copper wire that officers were told belonged to a friend.
After further investigation, officers returned to the area and found several power poles that had wire cut from them and cut strands of wire were found on the ground that matched what was in the truck bed. The report said wire was cut from about 10 poles in the area of Highway 10, Salak and Briarwood roads. None of the three people had a permit to transport nonferrous metals.