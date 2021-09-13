Greenwood police arrested two men Thursday who were in a vehicle stolen in an armed robbery in Abbeville, according to a post on the Greenwood Police Department Facebook page.
De’Andrevious Ke’Vante Williams, 20, of 403 Orange St., Abbeville and Kody Ahmad Young, 19, of 506 Branch St., Abbeville were booked into the Greenwood County jail Friday morning following a police chase Thursday night. Williams was charged with driving without a license, unlawful carrying of a pistol and failure to stop for blue lights and siren, while Young was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Greenwood police were running a safety checkpoint Thursday night on New Market Street when a vehicle approaching suddenly turned around and sped off, the post said. Officers chased the vehicle to about the Abbeville County line before the fleeing vehicle wrecked.
Police were able to take two men in custody, though a third fled on foot, the post said. Inside the vehicle, officers found three loaded guns. Abbeville police told Greenwood officers the vehicle had recently been reported stolen in an armed robbery, where the robbers fired a weapon at someone while stealing their vehicle, the post said.
Officers are still working to identify the third suspect.