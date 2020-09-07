Dealing with the worst of Greenwood’s crimes is a team effort, and there’s a four-man team at the Greenwood Police Department whose job is to help prevent these crimes and catch those who do them.
The Crime Suppression Unit was started in April 2019 with the goal of being an on-call crew of officers who work different shift hours than the regular patrol shift. Provisional Chief T.J. Chaudoin was head of the unit when it started, and it’s now headed by Capt. Jamie Lovett.
“Their whole job is to focus on gang members and shooters, and to get them off the streets,” Chaudoin said.
They supplement the department’s investigations division, working staggered shifts because violent crimes happen at all times of the day.
Chaudoin showed off the thick binder full of information the crime suppression unit has on people who have been arrested in connection with neighborhood gang-related violent crimes. This information is what the unit brings to the table when investigators are working a case that appears to be tied to local gang activity.
Gangs come in different forms, and in Greenwood they’re mostly neighborhood gangs without strict organization. The information officers have isn’t used to target neighborhoods or particular people, Chaudoin said, but to understand the connections between people when they’re identified as being involved with a case.
The unit doesn’t just respond when crimes are being investigated, but they develop relationships and contacts in neighborhoods and get tips from people they know about suspicious activity. These officers will patrol the area and be a presence that can deter crime, Chaudoin said.
“All of the guys who are part of the mean are specialists,” he said. “They’re all trained and know about what they do.”
Lovett said his team is driven and dedicated to the job, sometimes to a fault. They get in trouble with their wives for putting work first, Lovett said, but that’s out of a love and concern for their community.
“The amount of time those guys give up with their families, it’s insane,” he said. “They all have a drive to make the community better. It’s something where they feel like they can improve their community.”
Officers Cory Boyter, Wes McClinton and Daniel Cardarelli, plus Lovett, make up the team. Lovett said they all have years with the department, and can work a 12-hour shift and be called back out with no problem. The cases they work can be emotionally taxing, especially when talking with grieving families who have lost someone to violence or a drug overdose. But they build relationships and contacts with the people they meet through the job, and that can help crack a case down the line.
“It’s not just that night, we see these families over and over again,” he said. “Sometimes families know more than anyone else without realizing it, and you catch up with someone and learn about a new lead.”
Chaudoin said specialized units are the other end of community policing. While the department works to reach out to young people and show them alternatives to violence or drugs, units like crime suppression, the drug enforcement unit and investigative teams work to get those sowing chaos off the streets.
“The hope is that some day we won’t need a crime suppression unit,” he said. “But we don’t live in a perfect world.”