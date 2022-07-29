What started as a conversation on ways to combat gun violence has turned into a unit within the Greenwood Police Department that works hand in hand to tackle drugs, narcotics and gangs.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said that after having that conversation with former Chief Gerald Brooks, the Crime Suppression Unit was born. The original unit, created in April 2019, consisted of Chaudoin and four other officers.
“We were really hitting areas hard and areas that were being plagued by gunfire. So that was how it started and to be honest, it was such a success combatting some of that crime that not only have we continued it, but we’re trying to create a second team that’ll work opposite the first team,” Chaudoin said.
Today’s team consists of Capt. Jamie Lovell, Sgt. Wesley McClinton and Sgt. Dan Cardarelli, with one more officer soon joining them.
The Crime Suppression Unit allows officers to sit down and focus on specific areas and shootings within Greenwood, Chaudoin said.
“If our detectives are working a shooting, they kind of give them the information — who we’re looking for, what we’re looking at. A lot of times, investigations and the Crime Suppression Unit will then go in and try to find that person. Like they did with our last homicide on Seaboard Avenue,” he said.
Since its inception, the unit has seized 734 illegal guns and once confiscated 10,000 blue pills containing fentanyl. That is only scratching the surface of what the unit has accomplished.
“The amount of guns they’ve taken off is remarkable. The amount of drugs taken off is amazing. I would guess many pounds of meth, fentanyl pills and marijuana,” Chaudoin said.
At the end of the day, Chaudoin added, the reason behind the unit’s success is that everyone works hand in hand to get the job done.
“People don’t understand how much work they do. They work late hours and are so dedicated to what they do to help get guns and drugs off the streets. I can’t say enough good things about them,” he said.
