CSU

The cash, drugs and guns from this May 24 bust is just part the growing tally of what the Crime Suppression Unit has seized.

 SUBMITTED

What started as a conversation on ways to combat gun violence has turned into a unit within the Greenwood Police Department that works hand in hand to tackle drugs, narcotics and gangs.

Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said that after having that conversation with former Chief Gerald Brooks, the Crime Suppression Unit was born. The original unit, created in April 2019, consisted of Chaudoin and four other officers.

