Valentine’s Day often is the one day of the year that even unhappy couples can appear to be happy. But what about those who have been together for 30-plus years? What is their secret to having a successful marriage?
The Index-Journal spoke with four couples from the Lakelands to find out, and there were common themes: having respect for each other, living up to the commitment you’ve made, growing closer together and learning from mistakes.
From out of gas to being in step
Ronnie Kidd was a highway patrolman years ago, and one night he came across a woman stranded on the side of the road. Her name is Linda.
Little did they know, that chance encounter would eventually lead to a 52-yearlong marriage.
“That’s how he first met me,” Linda said.
Linda’s brother, Bailey Campbell, knew Ronnie and helped solidify the connection.
“He (Bailey) actually deserves the credit for getting us together,” Linda said. “We saw each other for the first time when Ronnie stopped to help me when I’d run out of gas. But Bailey and Ronnie were friends.”
After Bailey worked his magic, Ronnie and Linda went on their first date — to Bailey’s graduation at McCormick High School.
After graduation, the couple went to a Lakelands dance club.
“That’s where all the young people went,” Linda recalls. “They played those oldies but goodies — the beach music kind of stuff. We danced there that night. Our dance steps were exactly the same. It just started from there, and we’ve been dancing ever since.”
The two laugh a lot, also. Ronnie, who later became a probate judge in the area, is a quick-witted jokester. Why have they stayed together for so long?
“We couldn’t afford a divorce,” Ronnie jokingly said. Linda chimed right in: “And there seems to be plenty of money for divorces today. I’m not sure how that got to be.”
Linda said she loves Ronnie’s sense of humor.
“You can be talking about something serious, and, all of a sudden, he can throw in something that is just so funny and makes me laugh, and he still does that today,” Linda said. “He has that impact on other people. It’s just a quick wit he has about him. But I think to have a sense of humor, and to not take things too seriously, probably is a good thing.”
There is a deep sense of mutual respect between the couple.
“She is tireless,” Ronnie said of Linda. “She works all the time with something — something at church, something at the Burton Center. She’s always got her fingers in something, and I’m proud of her for that.
“She helps a lot of people. An example of that, there is a group that lives in Bell Ridge — it’s housing for the high-functioning mentally ill — and her group is always doing something down there. Valentine’s, Christmas, Thanksgiving. You name the holiday, they do something down there, and I’m proud of her for that.”
Linda appreciates that Ronnie shares his heart with other people.
“Ronnie is a real caring person and really involved in ministry to other people, and helping them,” she said. “He was a probate judge for 28 years. That was helping people in difficult times in their life. He’s just good with that. He’s a public servant. Even when he wasn’t elected, he still sees himself in service to others.”
Linda said one of their secrets to success in marriage is having perspective and learning from living together.
“I think, in the early years of your marriage, things that seem to be so serious and so important, later, as you get older, you realize those things are not near as serious and as important as you thought they were,” Linda said. “You kind of got upset and jealous over things that really were trivial to you back then.”
Supporting dreamsand sharing experiences
Margaret first laid eyes on Scott Hines when they were in high school. She wasn’t shy about her attraction.
“I asked a good friend of mine, ‘Why don’t you get him to ask me out?’ Margaret said. “I kind of put a prod into a friend of mine’s ear. And he did. He called me up, and we went out.”
Their first date in 1977 was going to the movie “Saturday Night Fever.”
The couple would break up and get back together many times over the next nine years. Margaret went to pharmacy school and Scott went into the Navy.
When Scott finally left the Navy, the couple decided to make a lifelong commitment and get married.
“She didn’t want to be a Navy wife,” Scott said. “I went in for six years, and I got out in March and we were married in May. The separation was the problem. I traveled all the time. I was always on the go.”
This May will be 35 years that they’ve been married.
Margaret said she and Scott are not just married to each other, but consider themselves to be good friends.
“We enjoy doing things together,” she said. “He gives me space to achieve the things I want to do. He supports my dreams and what I want to do.”
Even though Margaret has been a pharmacist for years, she has a hunger to pursue higher levels of education. Scott fully supports those pursuits.
“You have to be willing to give and take,” Scott said. “It can’t all be mine and it can’t all be hers. You’ve got to have a great respect for each other. You have to understand what each other needs and wants and work together to make each of us get our ways.”
Scott worked in the electronic industry before going to school to become a nurse. Joining his wife in the health care field made their relationship even better.
“I think when I became a nurse, it did give us more interests and made conversations easier because, before, we’d go to parties, and there was always the pharmacy group,” Scott said. “It was hard for me to talk because they would talk shop. After I became a nurse, I could add to the conversation and give a different view on what they were talking about. And it made socializing a lot more fun.”
The couple have a house at Lake Russell, and they enjoy boating on weekends. He said the house is “sort of like a playhouse for me. Margaret is more into going to school and furthering her education. She’s more of a workaholic than I am,” Scott said.
The pair like to travel and have found a new venture in planning for retirement.
“I think we are always growing and changing, and we have a lot of the same dreams and hopes,” Scott said.
Margaret said the two want to do more biking and hiking, among other activities, as they move toward retirement.
“We enjoy socializing,” Margaret said. “Of course, we haven’t done much of that because of COVID. He’s more social than I am. But I do like people, and I do like having friends. I think our main goal when we retire is to travel. We want to live over in Spain for short bursts — maybe like a couple of months and come back. I don’t think I want to be away for a long time.”
Scott said he enjoys experiencing the special moments in life with Margaret.
“Even when we are separated — as far as me going to the lake — if something happens, I immediately wish Margaret would have been there to see it with me,” Scott said.
A whirlwind yearto a lifetime of love
Dennis and Deborah Erskine, who live in Greenwood, will have been married for 40 years in November.
They almost never met.
Deborah worked at John de la Howe School as a house parent after college. Dennis was considering a job offer in the recreation department at de la Howe.
“The funny thing about that was, when I was offered the job in October of 1980 there, I decided that I couldn’t accept that — that it just wasn’t going to pay enough,” Dennis said. “I was going to call the guy and let him know, but he told me to think about it and let him know that Monday morning. I prayed about it, and, that weekend, right before I called him, I thought, ‘I can go up there and get a year or so of experience, and I might even meet my bride there.’”
Dennis and Deborah then had a very busy year in 1981. They met in January, started dating in March, got engaged in July and were married in November.
“The girls in my cottage, and Dennis’ supervisor, played matchmakers and got us together,” Deborah recalls.
Why did it all go so fast? “Dennis just found a treasure,” Deborah said with a laugh.
Dennis said they always try to put God first in their marriage.
“We’ve had arguments, just like everybody else,” Dennis said, “but we look at this marriage as a lifelong commitment. Divorce or separation is not even in the equation. We do whatever it takes to make it work, and God has blessed us.”
They both stressed that selfishness is generally the root of most problems in marriage.
“Selfishness does get in the way sometimes, but then we always remember that it’s not all about me,” Deborah said. “We’re in this together. To me, it’s just being willing to accept responsibility for our part in any argument. It’s not a one-sided thing ever. It’s just being able to work through things and make things right again.”
She offers this advice: “You can love somebody, but if you are not committed to that person, love is not enough. We made a commitment to love each other and be together for a lifetime — and honor God by doing that. If you don’t have the commitment, you don’t have that staying power.”
The Erskines lived in a de la Howe cottage for 28 years, some with their two children and a host of other children from the school. When they retired, they went to Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries for 12 years where they, again, stayed in a cottage with their children and others from the campus.
“That takes a commitment to be together — not just us with our own two children, but we had a cottage full of teenage girls with their own issues,” Deborah said. “It took a lot of work and commitment.”
Deborah said she thinks the two have grown more in love over the years.
“We met and were married in a year’s time, so we obviously couldn’t have known each other very well,” she said. “So, yeah, you get to know each other, and the love grows more and more every day.”
This is for life, the good and the bad
Rosa and Chris Alexander, of Ninety Six, will have been married for 46 years in December. They have two daughters and several grandchildren and a great-grandchild, with another on the way.
The couple first met in their mid-teens at the old Seaboard Recreation Center near Wingard’s Pharmacy in Uptown Greenwood.
“I saw her one day when we were kids,” Chris said. “After that, I saw her a couple of more times and the interest kept building, and then we went to the Greenwood vocational school together.:
Rosa was in cosmetology and he was in machine shop. She was a senior and he was an 11th-grader.
What’s their idea about the secret to marital success?
“It’s knowing what the other human being you are married to is, and having the heart to deal with it,” Chris said.
He has strong advice for people considering marriage.
“Be very sure before you make the decision to walk down that aisle that day,” he said. “You should have a bit of a foundation with that person, and it doesn’t have to be a sexual foundation. That wasn’t the way we were all taught. At the same time, you have to know the person you are going to marry.”
The two aren’t afraid to grow old together.
“What I’ve always said about my wife is, I believe if I got really old before she did, she would push me around in that wheelchair if she had to,” Chris said. “And I know the same goes for her as far as me. A lot of people want to have someone pretty on their arm. I just want somebody who is going to stick with me until I go or they go.”
He has his ideas about why many people don’t stay together in a committed relationship these days.
“From my perspective, it’s about what each individual is going out in the world and experiencing and coming back home with it and dealing with it at home through their family,” he said. “Outside influences are a large thing in marriages nowadays. The thing that used to be said about keeping up with the Joneses, it’s manifested itself into something that’s quite large. Also, I think a family needs to be godly.”