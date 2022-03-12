Debriefing over a comfort meal of barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese and green beans, first-year teachers in Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 talked about this month’s classroom successes and challenges.
Wednesday afternoon brought together all of the new teachers and their mentors for monthly induction class.
A master class was taught on phonemics, with the teachers practicing the methods they would use to teach their own students.
Induction is a program for first-year teachers to form relationships as well as talk about problems and how to teach in a time when education is being viewed with a microscope.
First-year teachers this year are different than those before them. Many are older members of Generation Z and have different experiences from those before them. All of them knowingly entered into a workforce with employees who are recognized as being underpaid, under scrutiny by politicians and parents who want to ban books and certain history lessons and under pressure to combat learning loss in students because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of them attended clinicals and did student teaching under COVID-19 rules and are just learning what it’s like to teach without the heavy restrictions.
Despite having to learn on the job, many of these teachers plan to stay in the profession, finding the relationships and chances to impact students outweigh the rough days.
Jenny Risinger, the director of professional development and induction, called the current cohort of first-year teachers unusual but resilient.
“And you don’t think about it until you see who’s in the room,” she said.
“But they sat on the other side of the closure. So they learned through distance learning, but they’re also very flexible, and they can teach. If you’re my age, you didn’t sit on the other side, you know, so they have a different vantage point. They’re a little more flexible.”
Expectations
“It’s definitely different than what I was expecting in good and challenging ways,” Gemma Perez, who teaches ninth-grade world geography at Greenwood High School, said about the teaching profession.
“I did not realize how much joy it would be in my life. I love it. I love coming to work. I love seeing them. Even if it’s a hard day, there’s always something that comes out of the day that’s good.”
The challenges are there, she said, adding that an incoming teacher never expects some of the things they will run into.
Alyssa Whittle, a first-grade teacher at Mays Elementary, said teaching hasn’t differed from her expectations much, but she didn’t expect the level of relationships that would form in her classroom.
“I knew that I was going to become close to my students, obviously,” Whittle said.
“But I’ve gotten to be really, really close with all of my students. And just like the classroom, community in my classroom is a lot greater than what I ever expected it could be. It’s really cool. They really are like brothers and sisters in here at this point.”
Highs and lows
Being able to see growth in students is a high point for the first-year teachers.
“I can see with specific students how my relationship with them has helped them to grow, especially this year, because some students who came in and were really struggling with their behavior and with academics, I was able to kind of form a close bond with them,” said Emilee Fertick, a teacher at Westview Middle.
“And from that through the past, you know, almost three nine weeks, I’ve seen them grow in test scores, and I’ve seen them grow as people.”
Courtney Brink, a kindergarten teacher at Merrywood Elementary, said her high point so far is being able to see children’s brains working, seeing where they are now compared to where they came from.
Teachers also provide stability for students.
“Just knowing that I’m a stable person in these children’s lives make so much of a difference to me, because especially just teaching in a low-income area, I know that they don’t have that stability at home,” said Matalyn Mills, a sixth-grade English teacher at Brewer.
Nicole Shearin, who teaches special education students at Emerald High, said students’ hard home lives are a low point of the job. Teachers must balance understanding with still expecting work to get done.
“Being a teacher ... you only get them during your school hours,” Shearin said, and teachers are “hearing some of them talk about, like, home life being so challenging, being worried about where they’re going to get their next meal from, being worried about the hard times that they’re going through if their parents are getting divorced, if they’re having to take care of kids because they’re from a single-parent family. ...”
“Hearing that and just kind of listening to that and then knowing that the kid’s still trying to work for you sometimes is the hardest part of teaching,” she said.
She mentioned she recently had a student cry in her arms for 30 minutes over what was going on at home. It’s all about showing them love in the classroom, showing them that they belong and that they are wanted in school, she said.
Continuing educationFirst-year teachers are still learning on the job.
“Because college can’t prepare you for the day-to-day specific things that happen, there’s been some circumstances where when I’m in my room, I’m like, ‘Oh, my goodness, what do I do?’” Fertick said.
“And then when students leave, and you had one of those moments, you kind of feel like maybe you’re not the best teacher, like you’ve lost some of that confidence.”
She added Westview and District 50 are supporting and loving to the first-year teachers. When she goes to mentors or administrators and tells them what happened and that her confidence is hurting, they say, “‘Oh, you should do this next time.’ And, ‘You’re a great teacher, and keep doing what you’re doing,’” she said.
COVID-19 has proved repeatedly to be a huge factor in education right now.
Mills mentioned students quarantining in previous months, having to stay out of the classroom for two weeks and then being dropped back in.
“And we’re still supposed to be holding them accountable for all of their work,” she said.
“But they’ve been out for two weeks. I don’t have time to go back two weeks. I’ve done a lot in that amount of time.”
She said some of the policies and realities of COVID-19 quarantines caused friction with parents over zeros and missed work.
Whittle said it’s been hard to not be able to do everything in her classroom that she hoped to do, and she said COVID-19 caused challenges in building a classroom community.
It also caused stress over whether students would be out or whether Whittle herself would be out.
“I was like, ‘I can’t not be at school,’” she said.
COVID is all she knows with teaching, though.
“I’m pretty used to COVID, and I can’t wait to see what (teaching) is like without COVID,” she said. “Maybe, hopefully, one day.”
Evolve or die
The past few years have been a reckoning for teachers. Thousands wore red and marched at the Statehouse in Columbia, demanding needed changes and funding for education. COVID, too, has highlighted needs when it comes to learning loss and functional ways to learn remotely.
“Everything changes, everything evolves,” Perez said.
“And the thing with teaching is, we have to keep up with the world. So as the world evolves, and as our students evolve, and technology evolves, we need to evolve. And sometimes it can be hard for teachers to keep up.”
Support from administrators is a key, teachers said.
“In general, across the board, I think it’s always good for teachers to feel that we have support, because then we are more confident, to continue to do more things and to try to better ourselves or students in our classrooms,” Perez said, adding that support for teachers would benefit everyone in the school.
Funding for schools and increased pay for teachers also is important.
“Teachers, I think, for as much as we do, we always deserve to get paid more,” Brink said. “And I think that will always be a topic of conversation, sadly.”
Whittle mentioned that more professional development and planning time would be important for teachers and help them be more successful and less burned out.
Despite challenges, the teachers are sticking around.
Brink said she’s never been happier doing something and has never been more sure that this is what she’s supposed to do.
“I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon,” she said. “I will teach ‘til my wheels fall off if I have to.”
Shearin said watching a student achieve what they thought they couldn’t makes the job worth it.
Perez said being a teacher is “crazy in the best way possible.”