Beer is something to crow about.So was the crowd that converged Saturday for the Uptown Greenwood Crow Crawl.
People enjoying beer, talk and music was a sight that both visitors and vendors appreciated.
Greenwood has held several wine walks. Attendees had asked about the city holding a beer walk, said coordinator Gibson Hill. This is the first crawl and the turnout has been great.
The newcomers have been very good for businesses, according to Niria Abadia with Buena Vista Latin Cafe. She lauded the city for programs that get people Uptown.
Businesses have survived COVID-19. “These events bring us back to life,” Abadia said.
The cafe featured a Cigar City Madura Brown Ale. Flynn’s on Maxwell did a good job of pairing the beer for the cafe, she said.
“People have said we should have this beer in the restaurant.”
The business intends to expand its hours this winter, Abadia said. The beer will likely be added to the menu.
Seeing people Uptown encouraged Carlie and Jordan Jackson who have lived in Greenwood since June. They have been to several such events.
“It’s nice to see a town where they support their community,” he said.
The scarecrows were still a big draw. No clear favorites emerged, but the senorita and Mr. Tee scarecrows got plenty of attention, even though one woman said she liked the Jerry Garcia one the most.