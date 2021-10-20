The battle against hunger gained style as Empty Bowls Greenwood kicked off Wednesday. It is the major fundraiser for the Greenwood Soup Kitchen (GSK), which covers up to 50% of its expenses. Norm Fawcett, the GSK board of directors chairperson, said the event is expected to bring in at least $35,000. It continues today. Clay artists, woodworkers, glass workers and basket weavers from local guilds make bowls. Ticketholders choose their own handmade bowl. Then they partake in a meal of soup, bread and dessert. As with last year, this event provides take-out meals only as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 600 bowls are available. “It’s a true community effort,” Fawcett said.
