Upgrading important infrastructure components is the target of new Greenwood CPW projects.
“Greenwood CPW, like most water utilities across this country, is facing the issue of managing an aging infrastructure,” Danny Ware, Greenwood CPW’s water department director, said in an email. “Many of the lines in our water system were installed in the first half of the 20th century.”
CPW has plans to replace waterlines in parts of the city throughout the year. CPW General Manager Jeff Meredith said in an email that the goal of the projects will be to “maintain the system to provide high quality water, pressure, flow and resiliency.”
He said the projects are identified based on need and placed into CPW’s waterline replacement plan.
One project is already underway to replace a 72-year old unlined cast iron water main on Reynolds Avenue.
“This $1.8 million project is replacing approximately 7,500 feet of 1949 installed – 6” water main along Reynolds Avenue from Pelzer Street to Ginn Street,” Ware said.
CPW recently installed a waterline at the Reynolds Avenue intersection with the 72 Bypass at night to minimize disruption to traffic. The project, funded through CPW’s Capital Improvement Fund, is expected to be completed by June, Ware said.
Work is beginning on a $770,000 project — also funded through CPW’s Capital Improvement Fund — to replace 3,500 feet of 12-inch water main installed in 1933 with a 8-inch water main in the Highland Park, Willson Street and Janeway area.
“Through modeling of the water system’s additional network connections that have been added since the lines were originally installed, it was determined that the line could be downsized and still meet the needs of this developed area,” Ware said.
Ware said reducing the size of the water main reduces cost. He said the project ties into the replacements on Montague Avenue in 2014 and Calhoun Avenue in 2020.
The project is expected to take six months to complete, Ware said.
Three additional projects are scheduled to be completed this year. Waterline replacements are scheduled for the old Greenwood Mill area in the Calhoun and Hampton Avenues area as well as in the Kitson Street area.
CPW will use a $400,000 Economic Infrastructure grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority to fund portions of the Calhoun Avenue-Hampton Avenue project, Ware said.
The utility will also replace 13,200 feet of 2-inch galvanized distribution lines as part of the project.
“The 1960s era lines are scheduled to be replaced with High Density Polyethylene waterlines designed for better conveyance and reliability,” Ware said.
Much of the work takes place in roadways. Meredith said this is because of space limitations. Once the project is completed, CPW will repair the roadway.
“We repair the road to SCDOT standards,” Meredith said.