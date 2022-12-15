Greenwood CPW raised rates Thursday, the day after Greenwood Metropolitan District did the same.
Utility costs are increasing across the board, and at Thursday’s CPW meeting Randy Halley of Summit Utility Advisors presented the analysis that went into figuring out how much CPW should raise rates to compensate.
Overall, there will be an average increase of about 5.4% in electrical and natural gas rates, and an average of 8.9% in water rates. Those increases will vary depending on the type of customer and their usage patterns. The rate increase was approved unanimously and goes into effect in 2023.
CPW last raised its electrical base rate in 2008 and its gas and water base rates in 2010. Although they’ve used cost-adjustment measures to pass on increasing costs to customers, this rate increase is the first base increase since 2010.
“Back in 2018, we did identify there was a need for rate increases,” Halley said.
Summit did an analysis of 2023, taking CPW’s 2022 budget and adding 15% for increasing costs, in order to look at how the current rate structure would fund next year’s projected costs. Natural gas costs have more than tripled since 2020, Halley said, and the chemicals needed for water treatment have increased by 50% since then.
In 2023, Halley said CPW expects to receive about $77 million in revenue from its current rates, but spend about $81.6 million. Volatility in European gas markets in the last year especially — in part, because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine — spiked natural gas prices, although Halley expects them to stabilize.
“What we saw prior to 2020, I don’t think we’re going to see that in the natural gas industry anymore,” he said.
Assuming 990 kWh usage on a monthly bill, residential customers can expect an increase of about $4.75. In natural gas, assuming a monthly residential bill for 3,260 cubic feet, the cost will rise about $3.79. For water, residential customers within Greenwood using 600 cubic feet a month will see their bill go up $1.71, although customers outside of Greenwood’s city limits will see an increase of about $3.12.
There’s another unknown on the horizon: Changing federal regulations for copper and lead piping.
Commissioner Art Bush asked about the effect of Environmental Protection Agency regulations, and staff explained that CPW won’t know the cost of those changes until they complete a survey of all their lines. That will likely take through 2024, but the data will be publicly available once it’s completed.
Commissioner Henry Watts added it doesn’t look like the federal government is going to cover the cost of line replacements under this new EPA regulation. The cost, he said, will likely filter down to customers in their bills.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.