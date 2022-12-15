CPW rate increase 01
The Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works passed a rate increase that will go into effect in 2023, increasing electrical and gas rates an average of 5.4% and water rates an average of 8.9%.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Greenwood CPW raised rates Thursday, the day after Greenwood Metropolitan District did the same.

Utility costs are increasing across the board, and at Thursday’s CPW meeting Randy Halley of Summit Utility Advisors presented the analysis that went into figuring out how much CPW should raise rates to compensate.

