After winter storms caused chaos in Texas, Greenwood CPW is making adjustments to ensure its customers are not adversely affected.
“Greenwood CPW commissioners voted unanimously at their April 8, 2021 meeting to utilize funds on hand to offset the spike in natural gas prices due to the storm event in Texas this past February,” a press release from CPW said.
General Manager Jeff Meredith recommended commissioners use $155,000 from the Purchased Gas Cost true-up to neutralize the increase in gas prices for CPW’s customers. He also recommended the commissioners use $311,140 from the Electric Rate Stabilization fund to offset the cost of purchasing power during the same time period.
Cary Bishop, energy supply supervisor at CPW, is credited with managing the 10-day period to limit the impact on gas distribution centers.
The release also reported that CPW has the lowest cost of gas for residential customers after a survey of gas utility companies in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia was conducted. The utility’s electric rates were also the lowest in the state, the release said.
“CPW has not raised base rates for electric service since 2008,” the release said. “Gas and water base rates haven’t been adjusted since 2010.”
The release said CPW’s water rates rank in the lowest 25% of water utilities in South Carolina.
“Our commissioners and employees live in the community and play an active role in providing quality service to our customers while maintaining very competitive rates,” Meredith said in the release. “I am proud of all of our employees and the role they play in serving Greenwood and the surrounding area.”
Greenwood CPW provides electric, gas and water services in the Greenwood area.