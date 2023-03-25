It’s the unknowns that worry water utilities on Lake Greenwood when it comes to the Conestee Dam.
The 130-year-old Conestee Dam in Greenville County holds back 2 to 3.25 million cubic yards of toxic waste. The chemicals, dumped there by Greenville-area industries during an industrial boom that predated water quality protection laws, are bound to sediment in the river that’s trapped beneath a layer of cleaner sediment.
The concern about this dam is that if it should fail, the flow of the Reedy River could mobilize toxic sediment and contaminate downriver waterways, including Lake Greenwood — the water source for Laurens and Greenwood counties.
Jeff Field, executive director of Laurens County Water & Sewer, said the utility was involved with the Reedy River water quality work group for nearly a decade. Those analyses of the river happened at the same time LCWS was planning its water treatment plant on Lake Greenwood.
Engineers and environmental scientists who have studied the Conestee Dam and the sediment it retains have agreed: The best course of action is to keep the toxic sediment capped and keep the dam in place by reinforcing it with a new dam, about 10 feet downstream of the current masonry dam.
“The effort to get the project funded and get a new dam built, every so often there would be a lot of energy put into that,” Field said.
The attention and efforts would spike for a while, but always seemed to die down at some point.
“This seems to be the most consistent momentum we’ve ever had,” he said, “and the furthest we’ve ever gotten to getting this funded.”
Earlier this month, the state House of Representatives approved $47.5 million to build a new dam in the annual budget. The proposed budget item would have to pass the Senate’s budgeting process before being approved by the governor. At a forum discussing the progress on this project earlier this month, Conestee Dam restoration fund trustee Kelly Lowry said if the budget passes without issue, funds might become available later this fall.
In the meantime, it’s the unknowns that trouble area utilities. Without any documentation on how the dam was built, even the engineers studying it don’t know its likelihood of failure.
“Obviously the big concern is what happens if the dam were breached,” Field said.
Danny Ware, Greenwood CPW’s water department head, said if the dam were to fail, it could fail completely or partially. If it’s a catastrophic failure and the whole dam collapses, there’s several miles of river between Conestee and the Boyd’s Mill Pond dam, then more distance to Lake Greenwood.
“How long and how much does it affect our drinking water? That we just don’t know,” Ware said.
In the event the toxic sediment makes its way to Lake Greenwood, Ware said they’d expect the compounds to be diluted and still bound to heavy sediment that they’d expect to sink to the bottom of the lake. But still, he said they can’t know for certain that the compounds, which include heavy metals such as chromium and mercury, will stay bonded to the sediment.
Field said water plants keep water intakes at multiple levels in the middle of the lake, so they can draw water that’s not close to the sediment at the bottom. Because of the intake’s position near the lake’s middle, there’s room for sediment to settle upstream, near the Saluda River’s flow into Lake Greenwood.
“We’re just hoping we can get this dam fixed and we won’t have to worry about that,” Ware said.
Field is encouraged by the engagement of stakeholders from all walks of life. DHEC, local and state government officials, industries in Greenville, utilities and residents alike have been advocating this year for the state to fund the dam’s replacement. A grassroots movement has grown from the Save Lake Greenwood page on Facebook, and a webpage is providing updates and resources for people to contact their legislators and attend public meetings discussing the dam. The page is available at lakeconesteedam.org
“When the Conestee Dam gets fixed, these conversations between stakeholders about water quality, that’s not going away,” Field said. “There’s everyday issues we need to be on top of, and I see a tremendous benefit in these relationships we’re building with stakeholders going forward.”
