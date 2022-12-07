CPW
INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Greenwood CPW is looking to raise rates, citing increased costs of materials, equipment and operations.

The Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works will have a public hearing at 5 p.m. Dec. 15, in the assembly room at 810 Bypass 225 S. The commissioners will allow public input into the proposed rate increases, which will have an average increase of 5.4% in electrical and gas rates, and an average increase of 8.9% in water rates.

