Greenwood CPW is looking to raise rates, citing increased costs of materials, equipment and operations.
The Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works will have a public hearing at 5 p.m. Dec. 15, in the assembly room at 810 Bypass 225 S. The commissioners will allow public input into the proposed rate increases, which will have an average increase of 5.4% in electrical and gas rates, and an average increase of 8.9% in water rates.
CPW’s most recent cost of service study prompted the rate increase, said Manager Jeff Meredith.
“Our most used items have increased approximately 90% (an almost $800,000 annual increase) in the last two years,” he said via email. “Our last electric transformer order was over 2.5 times what we normally purchase transformers for, and the most recent inquiry was about four times pre-COVID prices.”
Chemical costs have gone up about 20% on average and vehicle prices are 15-50% more than they were before the cost spikes, Meredith said.
CPW is replacing aging infrastructure, and Meredith said they haven’t raised base electric rates since 2008 and gas and water rates since 2010. The cost of purchasing natural gas and electricity, and the cost of chemicals for water treatment have been partly passed on to customers through other means, but base rates haven’t increased for years.
The cost increase varies based on the type of customer — residential, commercial, industrial and lighting — as well as usage patterns.
A customer that uses about 600 cubic feet of water a month would see their bill increase about $1.71 a month, while someone who uses 900 cubic feet of water a month would see a $2.15 increase.
