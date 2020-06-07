Greenwood CPW will resume disconnections starting today (Monday) and customers should be aware of potential fees should they not pay their bills.
CPW customers who are behind on their bill will receive two phone messages to remind them about their payment being due. If it is not paid after the second message, more fees could be charged.
Next, past due customers will receive purple notices.
“We charge $40 if we have to go out and place a door note,” CPW General Manager Jeff Meredith said in an email.
Two days after the purple note is placed, CPW will disconnect services.
Meredith explained that if the customer pays before the disconnection, the $40 charge will be the only additional fee they will pay.
Customers who do not pay before the disconnection will remain disconnected until they pay $50 to have service restored. That fee will increase to $55 starting July 1.
Meredith said customers will only pay either the $40 fee before disconnection or the $50 fee to turn services back on, not both.