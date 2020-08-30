Greenwood CPW customers will soon receive a refund from the utility. Most customers will see the refund on their September bill.
Customers received a letter notifying them of the refund along with their August bill.
“I am writing to inform you that you will be receiving a refund on your gas service as a result of a settlement with one of our serving interstate pipelines, Transcontinental,” Jeff Meredith, CPW general manager, wrote in a letter to customers.
The refund stems from the Transcontinental, known as Transco, rate case filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the letter said. Negotiations led to a lower overall increase than Transco had first requested, the letter said.
“As a result of the rate case settlement, Greenwood CPW received a refund for the period March 1, 2019 to May 30, 2020,” the letter said.
Meredith said in an email that the total refund CPW received was $1,639,757.30.
At the Aug. 13 regular meeting, commissioners discussed how to use the refunded money. Meredith told the commissioners at the meeting that historically CPW refunds money received from rate settlement cases back to the customers.
Meredith also told the commissioners at the meeting a refund was provided in 2008 and 2014.
“Greenwood CPW commissioners approved returning the overpayment to our customers beginning with your next bill,” Meredith said in the letter.
Customers who will receive a refund of $150 or less will receive it as a bill credit on the September bill. Those receiving a refund of more than $150 will be refunded by check, the letter said.